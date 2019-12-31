Elderly woman 'assaults' mother

Kolkata: An elderly woman was allegedly assaulted her mother on Tuesday afternoon at a flat in Jal Vayu Vihar housing complex in Salt Lake. The injured woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake and her daughter has been admitted at a private hospital at Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.



According to sources, the flat belongs to a person identified as S. K Pratihar. His wife Deepali Pratihar stays in Bengaluru with their daughter Rituparna Pratihar,who is a professor in a private institute.

Approximately a week ago Rituparna and Deepali came to Kolkata. On the next day, Deepali's husband left home due over a family dispute. Rituparna and Deepali were supposed to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Security personnel at the flat claimed that on Monday night they heard the mother and daughter fighting. On Tuesday morning, again altercation broke out between the duo. Around 2 pm, locals heard Deepali screeming. When security personnel went to the flat they saw the main door was open and Rituparna was continuously hitting Deepali on her head with a hammer.

Immediately Bidhannagar South police station was informed. Locals with help from security personnel were able to stop Rituparna from hitting her mother and rushed Dipali to a hospital.

According to police, Rituparna was reportedly suffering from mental problem.

She has been admitted at a hospital. A general diary has been lodged in this connection. Police are trying to find Deepali's husband and relatives of Pratihar family.