Elderly man jumps to death from Maa Flyover

Kolkata: An elderly man committed suicide by jumping from the Maa flyover on Wednesday night. The man, identified as Ashok Ghosh (62) of Chetla was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to sources, Ghosh left his home riding a scooter around 7 pm on Wednesday. Around 8 pm he availed the Maa flyover from Park Circus and was moving towards the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Within a few minutes he reached Parama Island on the Garia ramp of the Maa flyover where he stopped. In the surveillance camera footage police saw that Ghosh parked his scooter and was thinking about something. He was also seen looking down from the flyover.

But whenever any vehicle was coming, Ghosh was pretending that his scooter had malfunctioned. As soon as he landed on the service road, he suffered a critical head injury. Immediately, police were informed. Cops rushed Ghosh to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ghosh has a shop of electrical goods in Chetla. A few days ago his daughter's marriage was confirmed and for that he had been to Purulia as well.

However, his family members also failed to identify the cause of his act.