Elderly man dies after being hit by train

Balurghat: An elderly person was killed after being hit by Siliguri-bound Balurghat-Siliguri Intercity Express from Balurghat on Thursday. The incident took place in Gangarampur's Jaipur Bazaripara area. The deceased was identified as Bhupen Mahato (65).



Mahato's son Ashok Mahato said his father was a hearing impaired person.

On Thursday, he went to a field adjacent to the railway line with his cattle. While he was returning from the field, walking through the railway track, he was hit by the train from behind.

He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police reached the spot immediately after being informed by the locals.

Later, his body was sent to Balurghat hospital for an autopsy by the police.