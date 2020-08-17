Elderly kills self after testing +ve

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of an 82-year-old man whose body was found hanging from the balcony railing early Sunday morning.



The victim, identified as Niranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid on Saturday. The incident occurred in Barasat on Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation police suspect that the victim might have committed suicide by hanging himself from the balcony railing situated on the second floor of a residential apartment at Choto Bazar area of

Nabapally.

The investigating officers are also probing if there is any other angle into the death. The circumstantial evidence suggests that the victim might have committed suicide. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. It was learnt that he developed Covid symptoms

a few days ago and his swab sample was collected last Thursday. His report came positive on Saturday. The local residents said that he might have committed suicide out of depression.

A local resident who stays in an adjacent building said that he found the elderly man hanging from the balcony railing at around 5 am.

The local people informed the police who reached the spot and recovered the body.