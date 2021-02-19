Elderly jailed for illegal construction

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Court on Thursday convicted a senior citizen, awarded him three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on charges of illegal construction of a five storeyed building in Dr S P Banerjee Road, ward number 34 in borough III. The order was issued by senior municipal magistrate of the municipal court.



In January 2018, KMC engineers had visited the site andissued a stop work notice. After a few days, despite the notice, the construction still continued. Then the KMC engineers filed an FIR against Balaram Khanra, a senior citizen. The accused, Balaram has been given three years of imprisonment on charges of unauthorized construction and imposed also imposed fine of Rs 15000. The building will also be demolished.