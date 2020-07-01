Elderly hit by father while giving driving lessons to son, later dies

Kolkata: An elderly man died after he was hit by a car while the driver was giving driving lessons to his son in Jodhpur Park area on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, the errant driver is registered in the name of Arindam Sengupta who was reportedly teaching his son how to drive without having a valid driving licence. Around 7 am on Tuesday, when Sengupta was teaching his son, the deceased person, identified as Gopinath Das (74) of Rahim Ostagar Lane, was out for morning walk. All of a sudden, the car hit him after Sengupta lost control. Seeing Das being hit, locals admitted him to a private hospital with multiple injuries where he succumbed at around 8:30 am.

Police have nabbed Sengupta along with his car. A case has been initiated against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC along with 3(i) [no person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving license] and 181 (driving vehicles in contravention of Section 3 or Section 4) of Motor Vehicles Act at the Lake police station. The Fatal Squad of Traffic Police (FSTP) has taken over charge of investigation of the case.