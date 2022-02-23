Elderly held for duping former IAS officer of over Rs 19 lakh

KOLKATA: An elderly man was arrested recently for withdrawing money from a former IAS officer's bank account by forging his signature.



Madhusudan Dhar, aged about 74 years, is presently in police custody for interrogation purpose.

Sources informed that around three years ago, daughter of the former IAS officer Nalini Chakraborty, lodged a complaint at the New Alipore police station against an unknown accused person for obtaining a loan of Rs 1.74 lakh and withdrawing around 18 lakh by forging her father's signature.

During the probe, cops came to know that Chakraborty's bank accounts were being managed by Dhar. Chakraborty had met Dhar at the branch of a nationalised bank in New Alipore where he had an account. When Chakraborty left India and started living in Canada at his daughter's place, he asked Dhar to look after the bank accounts.

Taking the advantage of Chakraborty's absence, Dhar started withdrawing money as well as obtained a loan in the name of the former IAS. In 2018, Chakraborty died a normal death.

After his death when Chakraborty's daughter got in touch with the bank authority she was told that her father had taken a loan which is yet to be repaid. After getting a letter from the bank, Chakarborty's daughter was surprised as her father was with her when the loan was applied and disbursed.

During the probe, cops used the bank documents to match the signature of Chakraborty. After examination, handwriting experts opined that the signatures on the loan documents were forged. Later, cops started questioning Dhar after Chakraborty's daughter informed cops about him. During interrogation, Dhar confessed his crime around three days ago and he was arrested.