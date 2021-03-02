Elderly get jabs in S Dinajpur





BALURGHAT: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to cover senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities began on Monday at two state-run facilities in South Dinajpur.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said: "People aged 60 or above and those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the second phase of community vaccination drive." According to him, people with comorbidities must get clearance from doctors before being administered the vaccine.

"The vaccine will be given free of cost at the state-run hospitals. We have started the drive in two hospitals on Monday-Balurghat district hospital and Gangarampur subdivisional hospital. We have selected four rural hospitals namely Hili, Khaspur, Kushmandi and Harirampur where the shots will be given from Tuesday," he said.



