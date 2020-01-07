Elderly found dead in Regent Park under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: The body of an elderly man was found under mysterious circumstances, at Regent Colony in Regent Park. The deceased, identified as Samir Ranjan Sur (68), was bedridden for the last few years due to ailment.



According to police, on Monday night around 9:30 pm, Sur's brother-in-law Biswanath Das informed the Regent Park police station that Sur had died. On arriving at Sur's house, the cops found out that Das had already obtained the death certificate of the deceased from a local doctor. Sur's wife and other family members have gone on a tour to Punjab a few days ago and Das used to come to Sur's house to feed him since the other family members left the city. Das told the police that on Monday night when he came to feed Sur, he found no response from him.

When he understood that Sur had expired, he reportedly got in touch with a local doctor and obtained the death certificate. Following which Das went to the market and bought ice in order to preserve the body until his sister arrived. Meanwhile, some of Sur's neighbours feeling that something fishy was going on went to the house to enquire. When Das told them that Sur had died, the neighbours forced him to inform the police.

The neighbours of the deceased told the police that they suspect Das had murdered Sur. The police said that they have found out that talks were on to give the house to promoters where Das was interested. But Sur refused the deal due to which an altercation broke out between Das and Sur. Police later detained Das and sent the body for autopsy. Das is being questioned to decipher what exactly happened on Monday night.

Police have also informed Sur's wife and asked her to return as soon as possible. However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. "Das is not arrested as of now. The case is being investigated. We are waiting for the autopsy surgeon's primary opinion which is expected to come soon," said Sudeep Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of South Suburban Division.