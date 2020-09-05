Elderly couple's house attacked, 2 held

Kolkata: Two miscreants have been arrested by Parnasree police in connection with an attack on an elderly couple's house on Sunday night.



It is alleged that a group of youths were having liquor just outside the boundary wall of Proloy Kanti Sarkar's residence and creating a nuisance. When his son Prabal asked them to stop and leave, they allegedly crossed the boundary wall and tried to break the gate of the house.

It was further alleged that when Prabal sought help from the police, they were harassed. On Monday, Parnasree OC called him up and apologised over the issue.