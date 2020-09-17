Elderly couple shot dead by youth accused of kidnaping family member

Kolkata: Two elderly couple were shot dead at Habra in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday night by a youth who was arrested on charges of kidnapping one of the deceased person's relatives.



The incident took place at Tunighata Mondalpara in Habra around 2 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

When the deceased persons identified as Ramkrishna Mondal (58) and Lila Mondal (51) were sleeping, suddenly they woke up hearing a sound. Both of them thought that a thief might have broken into the house. So they tried to look for the thief.

When they were looking for the suspect just outside their house, all of a sudden Lila was shot from a close range by a youth identified as Tanmoy Bar. As soon as Ramkrishna went there to see what happened, Bar shot him as well and fled.

Hearing gunshots, other family members woke up but found doors of their rooms were locked from outside. Meanwhile, neighbours rushed to the Mondal family's house and saw Ramkrishna lying outside the gate with bullet injuries whereas Lila died on the spot.

Immediately Ramkrishna was rushed to Habra hospital from where he was referred to Barasat district hospital. While transferring him to Barasat, Ramkrishna.

Family members of the deceased persons alleged that a few years ago Bar had kidnapped a woman who is a relative of the Mondal family and had married her. After a few months when they returned, Ramkrishna had taken initiative and on the basis of the woman's complaint bar was arrested.

Locals and family members claimed that after Bar was granted bail a few months ago, he used to threaten the Mondal family but they did not pay heed to his words. Family members claimed that Bar had murdered Ramkrishna and Lila out of grudge.

However, till Wednesday night he was not traced by the police. Avijit Banerjee, Superintendent of Police (SP), Barasat said: "We are verifying the allegations. Few persons have been detained."