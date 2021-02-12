Elderly couple found dead in Dum Dum flat

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at the Motilal Colony in Dum Dum after an elderly couple was found dead on Thursday morning.



The deceased couple was identified as Basudeb Bramha (65) and Indrani Bramha (60). The couple was suffering from depression for the past few years.

According to sources, Basudeb, a retired state government employee lived with his wife at an apartment building. His brothers also lived there.

On Thursday morning, one of his brothers identified as Bhudeb Bramha suspected that something was wrong as the door of his elder brother's flat was closed for long.

When Basudeb knocked on the door nobody responded. Later he called his younger brother and a few other residents of the apartment and broke the door.

After getting inside, it was found that Indrani was lying on the floor with her wrist and throat slit while Basudeb was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The couple was issueless and both of them were suffering from several diseases. Basudeb had attempted suicide some years back by consuming sleeping pills but was saved.

Police are suspecting that Basudeb killed Indrani and later committed suicide out of depression.