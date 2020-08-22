Elder brother of BJP member arrested in connection to murder of TMC leader

Kolkata: Police arrested the elder brother of Birbhum BJP leader Monirul Islam, from Kashipore at Bolpur on Thursday late night in connection with the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader.



Police said the accused Anarul Islam, has been remanded to police custody for nine days when produced before the Bolpur Court on Friday. Trinamool Congress leader Sahadeb Bagdi was killed at Bhatora village of Labhpur on July 4. His body with several injury marks was found in a pool of blood just outside his village under Thiba Gram Panchayat. Local people then held a protest rally protesting against the murder and demanded immediate arrest of the accused in this connection.

Police initiated a probe. Besides carrying out a thorough investigation, the police spoke to the local residents and villagers where the incident had taken place.

They also spoke to the victim's family members. Anarul's name cropped up during the probe and preliminary investigation revealed the connection in the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader. Police on Friday night conducted a raid at Kashipore in Bolpur and arrested Anarul.

It may be recalled that in 2010, allegation of Anarul's involvement in the murder of three brothers had cropped up. The incident had taken place following trouble over gaining control to operate a sand mine in the area.