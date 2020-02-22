Elaborate measures taken for modernisation of slums: Hakim

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) expenditure for slum development in the ongoing financial year is the highest ever said Mayor Firhad Hakim. The KMC has spent Rs 321.88 crore this year for slum development particularly in areas of improving water supply and developing of drainage infrastructure.



The announcement was made by Hakim at the monthly meeting of KMC on Saturday where he laid down the interim estimate of income and expenditure for the first and second quarter of 2020, from April 1 to September 30.

"We have taken elaborate measures for modernisation of the slums in the city. The water supply has reached the doorsteps of the slum dwellers and sewerage system in the slums have also seen a lot of improvement," Hakim said.

Taking the cue from the Mayor, Swapan Samaddar, member Mayor in Council (Bustee Development) said that there is not a single slum in the city without proper lighting arrangement. "Toilet facilities have also been set up in the slums," he added.

There are around 4,434 slums in the city both registered and non-registered as per records of the Bustee Development department.

The Mayor said that the civic body has spent a lot in lighting and beautification of the city under the Green City project. "We have spent Rs 57.41 crore in lighting and emphasis have been given in installing of LED lights in the city to reduce carbon emission. The Parks & Square department has spent Rs 29.62 crore. Steps have been taken to increase the green cover and conservation of water bodies," Hakim said.

The Mayor clarified that there is no legal hurdle in placing budget of the KMC but he presented vote on account as the Trinamool Congress party in principle believes that

they should place a vote on account.

"During the erstwhile Left Front board in 2010, the then Mayor Bikash Bhattacharjee had placed the budget. We came to power after the elections and in 2015 when our board went for polls, we had placed vote on account. We are confident that TMC will form the board this year but we feel that the new board should be given the opportunity to place the budget after they are elected by people's mandate," Hakim said.