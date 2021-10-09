'Elaborate arrangements in place for smooth traffic flow'

Kolkata: Soumen Mitra, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Pujas.



Addressing a press conference at Lalbazar on Friday afternoon, Mitra said: "The arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement have been made on the basis of volume of traffic in the pre-pandemic era."

At least 38 intersections across the city have been marked as vulnerable and special arrangements have been made for those places. Also, the OCs of traffic guards along with Assistant Commissioners (AC), Deputy Commissioners of Traffic and Joint Commissioner of traffic have been instructed to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as proper circulation plan around the big-ticket Pujas where huge footfall is expected. Police sources informed that PCR vans will assist traffic cops in case of emergency.

Mitra on Friday informed that an adequate number of Puja guide maps have been printed, which will be distributed from the police kiosks across the city. However, a digital version of the guide map will also be available on the Kolkata Police website.

Mitra further added that the order of the Calcutta High Court and the state government will be strictly followed.

Checking of double dose certificate will be done jointly by the Puja organisers and police personnel on duty at the respective pandals.

The norms regarding presence of maximum number of people inside the Puja mandaps at a time will be strictly followed.

The police arrangement for Durga Puja this year will start functioning from Chaturthi and will continue till Dashami. From Dashami, special arrangements have been planned at the ghats of river Hooghly for immersion. Police arrangements will be withdrawn once the idols are removed from the pandals.