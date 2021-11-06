Ekdalia's 'Evergreen' patron

The key man behind the Durga Puja of Ekdalia Evergreen in South Kolkata, Subrata Mukherjee, believed in the traditional form of the Puja rather than the ostentatious theme-based compositions. Club members and locals broke into tears when his mortal remains reached his house in Ballygunge. His mortal frame was also taken to the club premises where Kali Puja is being organised. The club members paid their last respect to the leader when his mortal remain was kept in front of the idol of Goddess Kali at the Ekdalia Evergreen pandal