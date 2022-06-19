Ekdalia Rd to be rechristened after Subrata Mukherjee

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is rechristening Ekdalia Road in Gariahat in the name of late Subrata Mukherjee.



The road naming committee of the KMC held its meeting on June 14 which interestingly coincides with Mukherjee's birthday and finalised renaming Ekdalia Road after Mukherjee. The civic body will soon put up signage to give effect to this.

"Ekdalia Road houses the residence of Mukherjee so it will be the most befitting to him," Sudarshana Mukherjee, councilor of ward 68 in which Mukherjee was a resident said.

The proposal for naming a road in Mukherjee's name was placed by Sudarshana at the monthly meeting of the civic body held at Town Hall on January 28. Hakim had then asked her to suggest the name of any road under her ward which is not named after any famous personality so that it can christened under his (Subrata Mukherjee) name. The opinion of the people of the ward was taken into consideration and accordingly the renaming of Ekdalia Road was proposed.

KMC also has plans to set up a museum in memory of the late leader. Ekdalia Evergreen Club with which Mukherjee was closely associated and was the main patron in holding the Durga Puja has decided to rename the club in the latter's name.

A statue of Mukherjee will also be installed at the club premises.

In the past five decades, Ekdalia Evergreen had stuck to the traditional style of hosting Durga Puja when most of the community Pujas were pursuing different themes.