Ekbalpur clash case: NIA submits FIR, seeks custody of all arrested

kolkata: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Kolkata to probe the Mominpur incident and submitted an FIR before a special court seeking the custody of all those arrested in connection with the case.



Clashes broke out between two groups in Mominpur-Ekbalpur, following which Kolkata police arrested 63 people and clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area. The NIA on Wednesday filed an application to extradite all of the accused arrested by the city Police. Debasish Mallick Chowdhury, special public prosecutor for the NIA said that the FIR was received.

An application has been filed with the NIA's special court where the central investigating agency requested for the handing over of all documents, including the case diary of the earlier registered case by the Kolkata Police.After hearing the matter, the NIA special judge of the city session court in Kolkata directed the investigating office of the case to hand over all materials, including the case diary, to the NIA.