Ekbalpore sexual assault case: Another accused held

Kolkata: The Ekbalpore police station on Saturday arrested another person in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside a rented house at Bhukailash Road in Ekbalpore.



"We have arrested Sanjoy Mridha (28), a resident of Mayurbhanj Road on Saturday. He had provided a room in the premises of Bhukailash Road that he owned to the four accused persons for commission of the crime," said Syed Waquar Raza, Deputy Commissioner (Port) of Kolkata Police.

The sleuths on Friday evening had arrested four persons- aged between 21 and 25 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim at the Parnasree police station in Behala that was forwarded to Ekbalpore police station for investigation as the commission of the crime took place in that area.

The four booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were produced at Alipore court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody till February 10.

The girl's parents had initially lodged a missing diary with Parnasree police station on Thursday night when their daughter did not return home. The girl walked into the police station on Friday morning and informed her ordeal to the police. She had said that she was made to consume alcohol and was inebriated before she was sexually abused.

During the course of interrogation, the police learnt that one Amarjit Pal who was familiar with the victim met her at Parnasree on Thursday evening and introduced her to one Manoj Sharma.

They then decided to visit one of their friend's place and the victim who knew Amarjit agreed.

She was then taken to an address at Bhukailash Road and there two others Rittick Ram and Bikash Mallick joined.

The crime was committed on Thursday night.

"We have already appealed to the court for recording the statement of the victim before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," an investigating officer said.