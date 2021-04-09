Eight-phase polls in Bengal framed to help BJP: Abhishek

Darjeeling: Just to help a particular political party the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting elections in eight phases in Bengal, alleged Abhishekh Banerjee, the president of Trinamool Youth Congress.



Banerjee on Thursday addressed two rallies back to back in Kumargram in the Alipurduar district and Toofangunj in Cooch Bihar on Thursday. Addressing a mammoth turnout, braving the scorching sun, Banerjee said: "The other states including Tamil Nadu with 234 constituencies had single-phase polls. Assam is having polls in three phases. Then why 8 phase polls in Bengal? It is just to help the BJP."

The youth President remarked despite all this, the TMC would emerge victorious. "In the first phase the public democratically maimed BJP's hands. In the second phase the legs. In the third phase their backbone. In the remaining phases you have to ensure that their false pride and arrogance is shattered. On May 2, ensure that they are democratically driven out," was the clarion call given by Banerjee.

He stated that just to defeat a woman, the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were commuting to Bengal on a daily basis. "In Bengal larger crowds gather to watch a well being dug than their public meetings," scorned Banerjee.

He stated that ever since voted to power in 2019, the BJP MPs had not raised any local issues in the Parliament. They even remained inconspicuous during the Pandemic. "They have betrayed you. It is time you taught them a lesson through the ballot," retorted Banerjee.

He stated that while Prime Minister Modi and the BJP were full of empty promises, Mamata Banerjee always lived up to her commitments. "PM Modi had assured to take over closed Duncan tea gardens of this region. Nothing transpired. Finally, the Bengal government took over 5 Duncan tea gardens along with other gardens. The State government has done a lot for tea garden workers," added Banerjee in Alipurduar boasting a large chunk of the population engaged in tea gardens.