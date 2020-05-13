Eight more die of virus, 110 fresh cases reported

Kolkata: Around 110 patients tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and the total number of people affected with the virus has reached 2,173.



The figure remained at 2,063 on Monday.

The health bulletin issued by the state Health department on Tuesday says that the total COVID death toll has reached 126 so far. Eight people died of COVID-19, in past 24 hours, across the state.

Around 72 persons have died so far due to comorbidity and who had been infected with the virus. As many as 612 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state after they recovered from the COVID-19 till Tuesday.

The total number of sample tested so far in the state till Tuesday is 52,622. In the past 24 hours as many as 5,007 samples were tested. The number of samples tested per day is getincreasing gradually.

On Monday, around 4,201 samples were tested. The number of testing labs in the state is currently 18. The state government has ramped up the sample testing so that the maximum number of people can be covered in minimum possible time. It may be mentioned here that around 39 persons have been affected in the city, only, in the past 24 hours. So far 1,041 patients have tested positive for the virus till Tuesday. The figure stood at 1,002 on Monday. The total number of people in government quarantine centers is 6,978. There are 582 government quarantine centers across the state. Around 21,022 people have been released from the government quarantine centers.

There are 24,296 people who are currently in home quarantine while 68,199 have been released from home quarantine.

There are total 68 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals across the state so far out of which 16 are government hospitals and 52 private hospitals which have been requisitioned for treating COVID-19 patients.