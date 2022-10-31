Eight Chhath devotees injured after vehicle topples at Domjur

KOLKATA: About eight Chhath devotees suffered injuries after a light goods vehicle in which they were travelling toppled at Domjur in Howrah on Sunday evening.



According to sources, about 15 devotees were returning to Lalbari area in Bankra from Ramkrishnapur ghat after offering puja around 7 pm on Sunday. While taking a sharp turn after crossing the Nibra flyover in Domjur, driver lost control, and the vehicle toppled.

The injured persons were rushed to Howrah District Hospital where eight of them were reportedly admitted. Other people were discharged after necessary treatment as they had suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the vehicle was moving at a high speed and the driver did not reduce speed while taking the turn.