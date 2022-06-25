Eid: Train services between city & Dhaka, Khulna to stay cancelled
KOLKATA: Passenger train services between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka and Khulna will remain cancelled due to celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh. After request from Bangladesh Railway authority, services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will remain cancelled from July 7 to July 14.
Along with it the services between New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri will also remain cancelled from July 6 to July 14. The normal services of these trains will resume thereafter.The passenger train services between India and Bangladesh had resumed in May after two-years of gap due to the pandemic.
