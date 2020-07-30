Eid-al-Adha nawaz will not performed at Red Road this year

Kolkata: The namaz for Eid-al-Adha will not be offered at Red Road in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak this year.

"In 2020, there will be no open prayer sessions on Bakrid day on Red Road due to lockdown to prevent Covid-19. Qari Fazlur Rahman, the imam, who leads the prayers every year will not perform the namaz this year," said Mullick Mohammad Ishaque, member of the Calcutta Khilafat Committee [CKC], which organises the prayers at Red Road.

However, the Eid-al-Adha prayer will not be observed with a huge crowd at Nakhoda mosque, Tipu Sultan mosque and other mosques or Eidgahs. Clerics have also urged the Muslims to perform Bakrid namaz in small groups ensuring social distancing to prevent COVID-19.

"People should follow the COVID- 19 guidelines issued by the state Health department and perform Bakrid Namaz," said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, imam of Nakhoda Masjid popularly known as Badi Masjid of Kolkata. After performing Bakrid Namaz in the morning, sacrifice of goat, sheep, lamb or camel is made if one is capable of spending money to purchase the animal.