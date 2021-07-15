Efforts on to let Mamata's Martyrs' Day speech echo in Delhi

KOLKATA: Attempts are being made so that people in Delhi can hear the speech that will be delivered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on July 21, which is observed as the Martyrs' Day by the party.



Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, chief whip of the Trinamool Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha, said: "As the party chairperson will be addressing the meeting virtually, party sympathisers and followers living anywhere in the country will be able to listen to her." During that time, as Parliament will be in session, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will be staying in Delhi. A proposal to put up an LED screen outside TMC's office in Delhi is under consideration.

Meanwhile, TMC workers and sympathisers have opened party offices in Varanasi, which is Narendra Modi's constituency. Similar offices have also been opened in Bareilly, Aligarh, Moradabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur and Prayagraj.

Niraj Rai, TMC leader in Uttar Pradesh, said: "The enthusiastic party workers have opened party offices. After the party's victory against BJP in the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal, many people of Uttar Pradesh have shown keen interest in the party. So, party offices have been opened up in these areas." It may be mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee, all India general secretary of Trinamool Congress had announced that the party would spread its tentacles to other states.

Groups on social media like TMC for Tripura, TMC for Assam, TMC for Manipur, TMC for Uttar Pradesh, TMC for Maharashtra, TMC for Jharkhand, TMC for Bihar and TMC for Odisha have become very active after the publication of 2021 Assembly

results.

Through these groups, the members have not only countered the lies that are often circulated by the BJP, but have also highlighted the pro-people projects taken up by the Bengal government like Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, Yuvashree among others.

There are messages on the BJP-led Central government's failure to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel and the hardship faced by the common people.