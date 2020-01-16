Effigies of Dilip Ghosh burnt in parts of Hills in protest against statement on Gorkha martyrs

Siliguri: Effigies of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were torched in different parts of the Darjeeling Hills on Thursday, after his statement against 'persons destroying public property' invoked widespread ire from the Hills. Effigies were torched at Darjeeling Chowk Bazar and on NH55, among other areas.



Ghosh had allegedly stated in an interview to a TV channel that persons who destroy public property should be "shot like dogs". He had also drawn a reference to 11 persons dying in police firing in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills during the 2017 agitation.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had asked Ghosh to withdraw his statement or face protests. On Thursday, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista stood by Ghosh and claimed that his statements were being distorted for political gain.

Reacting to this, GJM president Binay Tamang said: "Firstly I would like to draw the attention of the MP to the fact that Dilip Ghosh, who is currently the BJP president of Bengal, gave his comment about 11 Gorkhas who were shot down for destroying public property, in a talk show in NDTV, where he reiterated his statement that people who destroy public property could be shot down just like dogs."

Tamang threw a question at Ghosh and Bista, asking them to clarify whether the 'martyrs' were shot for taking part in the Gorkhaland agitation, or for destroying public property.

"Why hasn't Dilip Ghosh or Raju Bista acknowledged the 11 martyrs who died for Gorkhaland? Union minister Babul Supriyo has already reacted to Ghosh's statement saying it is not the party's stand. But it's sad that our own MP has stood by the person who has made such an insensitive comment about the Gorkha Community," added Tamang.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, GJM Yuva Morcha president Alok Kanta Mani Thulung said: "He has to seek apology and withdraw his statement. He has hurt our sentiments. BJP's false assurances in 2017 had prompted the whole agitation. They wanted unrest in Bengal in order to seize power."