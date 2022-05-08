Effectiveness of syllabus: State to survey 1300 schools

Kolkata: The state Education department will take up a survey in 1300 schools to assess the success of the current syllabus and its effectiveness among the students.



State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday held a meeting with the newly constituted syllabus committee where it was decided that the exercise will take place right from class I to the 12th standard.

The mentors of the committee will examine the text books and do an analysis and accordingly submit a report.

The next meeting will be held on June 2. "The mentors have sought time for preparation of the report so a months time has been given," a senior official of the Education department said. According to sources, the minister has asked the committee to elicit opinions from the teachers too as they are associated with teaching the students through these text books.

It is also believed that they would be able to give a better idea on whether there is any major gap and accordingly suggest improvement.

"We need to make changes in the curriculum and a final decision will be taken based upon the opinions of all stakeholders," added the official.

The infrastructure for digital or online mode of education will also be assessed so that steps can be taken for further development. On April 30, the notification for the new expert committee on school education was published. Aveek Majumder, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature in Jadavpur University was made the chairman. Nine mentors were appointed and each of them have been given the responsibility of one major subject. There are 22 members in the committee.