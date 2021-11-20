Effective & young likely to get TMC tickets for civic polls

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress is likely to not field aged and sick candidates in the forthcoming civic elections in Kolkata.



The party has decided to field effective and young councilors whose primary purpose will be to develop contacts with the people of the ward and ensure that they have received the benefits under various schemes taken up by the state government. Stress has been given on the image of the councilor.

The list prepared by the party is ready and will be placed before Mamata Banerjee soon. The list will be announced only after the State Election Commission issues notification for election.

Five ward coordinators expired of which four were from Trinamool and one from BJP. They are Aparajita Dasgupta (ward 49), Sukhdeb Chakraborty ( ward 69), Manick Chattopadhyay ( ward 121) and Indrajit Bhattacharya ( ward 143).

Tista Biswas, coordinator of ward 86, died in a road accident recently.

It was learnt that the party is going to field fresh candidates in some wards where the ward coordinators are suffering from illness. Satyen Dey, ward coordinator of 48 is likely to be replaced. Arun Dey and Iqbal Ahmed , ward coordinators of 62 and 67, are suffering from prolonged illness. Also, Bijanlal Mukhopadhyay and Ram Peyare Ram, ward coordinators of 79 and 83 are suffering from age related illness. Manjushree Majumdar ( ward 89), Mamata Majumdar ( ward 100), Sushmita Dam ( ward 126) and Shipra Ghatak are likely to be replaced.

Subrata Bakshi, state TMC president said most deserving candidates will get tickets. Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that the councilors should get involved 24x7 and should listen to the grievances of the people seriously.