Education World Rankings: Jadavpur Vidyapith stands 6th among all state-run schools in India

KOLKATA: Jadavpur Vidyapith, a co-educational English and Bengali medium day school affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, on Wednesday ranked sixth amongst state government schools across India.



The 2022-2023 list was published by the Education World India School Rankings (EWISER) on Wednesday. Jadavpur Vidyapith was the only state government school from Bengal to have secured a rank amongst the top ten schools across the country.

It scored a total of 1007. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya of Sector 10 from Delhi-NCR region ranked first with 1048 scores, followed by Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya of Yamuna Vihar with a total score of 1045.

The top ten state government schools in India also included GVHSS for Girls in Kozhikode, Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School in Mumbai, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Ganjam, Government Model Senior Secondary School and Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya of Sector 11 Rohini in Delhi and Model School in Bhopal.

These schools were evaluated on the basis of teacher welfare and development, competence of faculty, academic reputation, co-curricular activities, online education effectiveness, community service, infrastructure and leadership or management quality, amongst others.

Amidst 14 categories, the Jadavpur Vidyapith scored highest under value for money, followed by academic reputation and co-curricular education. In 2021, Jadavpur Vidyapith had stood thirteenth in the overall ranking. "It is a massive leap forward. Every success brings a lot more responsibility. The way forward would be to keep it (good work) up and maintain the flow," headmaster of the school Partha Pratim Baidya said, while acknowledging the hard work of each teacher, administrators and most importantly students.

"It is a well-known fact that academics, sports and infrastructure at this school are way better than any pricey private schools. In fact we had paid Rs 18,000 to a private school but suddenly when this school accepted the application, we chose to switch here," a parent Satya Biswas said.