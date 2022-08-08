Education minister likely to meet agitating SSC candidates today

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu is likely to hold a meeting with the delegation of protesting West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants on Monday at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The SSC aspirants have been agitating since 2019 at different places in the city demanding jobs and are presently camped near the Gandhi statue in Esplanade.

The agitating candidates informed that they have received a call from Bikash Bhavan regarding meeting with the Education minister on Monday.

"There are some legal

and administrative complications, but with the state government showing a humane approach to our demands we are hopeful that talks will be fruitful and clearing hurdles,"one of the agitating candidate said.

A few days back Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met a delegation of the protesting candidates and assured them that "justice would be delivered".

Banerjee had assured them that he would ensure that candidates featuring on the

merit list will get jobs. The meeting was held at Banerjee's Camac Street office where Basu and TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh were also present.