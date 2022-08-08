Education minister likely to meet agitating SSC candidates today
KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu is likely to hold a meeting with the delegation of protesting West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants on Monday at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.
The SSC aspirants have been agitating since 2019 at different places in the city demanding jobs and are presently camped near the Gandhi statue in Esplanade.
The agitating candidates informed that they have received a call from Bikash Bhavan regarding meeting with the Education minister on Monday.
"There are some legal
and administrative complications, but with the state government showing a humane approach to our demands we are hopeful that talks will be fruitful and clearing hurdles,"one of the agitating candidate said.
A few days back Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met a delegation of the protesting candidates and assured them that "justice would be delivered".
Banerjee had assured them that he would ensure that candidates featuring on the
merit list will get jobs. The meeting was held at Banerjee's Camac Street office where Basu and TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh were also present.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT