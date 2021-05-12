Education dept likely to scrap Madhyamik exam this year

KOLKATA: The state Education department is likely to scrap the Madhyamik examination 2021 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.



An order regarding the same is likely to be issued this week. Around 11.50 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik examination this year. The department has already announced that those appearing for class XII examination will appear for the test from home centres. All students, who were studying in class XI, had been promoted to class XII without holding any examination. It may be mentioned that both ISCE and CBSE have cancelled the class X board examination and the students are attending classes in class XI. The dates of ISC and CBSE class XII examination have not been announced as yet. Teachers said in view of the pandemic, it would be difficult to hold the Madhyamik examination. As local train services had been suspended it would be difficult for the students to reach the venues of examination. Moreover, in many schools in the rural and semi-urban areas, it will be difficult to hold the examination maintaining the Covid protocols due to shortage of space.

The teachers said work is on to find out the ways and means to evaluate the students. Those who are appearing for the 2021 Madhyamik examination, have not appeared for the selection test examination due to the pandemic in 2020. So, under this situation, the annual examination of class IX which was held in 2019, would have to be taken into consideration.

They maintained that because of the pandemic many Madhyamik students could not submit their projects needed for internal assessment. Under such a situation, holding the examination would be difficult, the teachers added. It was learnt that Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will soon meet Education minister Bratya Basu to discuss the matter.