Education at doorsteps for poor children

kolkata: Realizing that many students from underprivileged backgrounds often get embroiled in criminal activities as they are detached from education due to lack of gadgets, Kolkata Police has taken up an initiative of digital education at doorstep.



The initiative christened, 'Pora Shona Darabe Na' (Siksha Nahi Rukegi – Education will not stop) would empower school children from below poverty line families with digital devices to continue their studies. I Am Kolkata , the CSR arm of Merlin Group joined hands with Kolkata Police to support the initiative.

At a formal function, Saket Mohta, Founder, I Am Kolkata from Merlin and MD, Merlin group presented 50 smart phones to Aparajita Rai, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Task Force, Kolkata Police. These Smartphones will be donated to the underprivileged children.