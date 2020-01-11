Edu Minister, Mayor inaugurate state-run English medium school at Garden Reach

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee and State Urban Development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed A P J Abdul Kalam English Medium School at Garden Reach on Saturday.



This is the first state-run English medium school to come up in the area. The foundation stone of the school was laid in the year 2016 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Garden Reach area has some Urdu medium schools but this is the first English medium school that has come up here. The parents who cannot send their wards to private English medium schools due to high tuition fees will send their children to this state government-run school," said Hakim.

In 2016, Hakim learnt that a housing complex for the police force was coming up on a 4 cottah land located at the plot.

Hakim brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and urged her to stop work for the housing so that an English medium school can come up in the area. He informed Banerjee that he would allot an alternative plot of land belonging to the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority for the police housing.

The Chief Minister soon transferred the land to the State Education department. KMDA took up the responsibility of setting up the school building and Partha Chatterjee constantly monitored construction work and the land was transferred to state Education department.

