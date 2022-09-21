Edu min to hold meet with NAAC, hopes grants to state univs will continue

kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu will hold a meeting with senior officials of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on September 27 and will make a presentation about the colleges across the state. The minister expressed his hope that there will be no issue related with grants to the state colleges and it will continue in normal process.

NAAC is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission (UGC). The issue was raised at the state Assembly in which one of the legislators expressed his apprehension over grants being stopped by UGC to colleges that have not sought NAAC's accreditation. The total number of government and government-aided colleges in the state is presently 468 and according to sources 250 odd colleges are functioning without approval of NAAC. As many as 139 colleges have not applied for NAAC's accreditation while the others accreditation have lapsed.

Manindra College is one of the 30 colleges in the city whose accreditation by NAAC had expired in 2016 following which it has not sought for the same.