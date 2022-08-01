Edu min to hold meet on recruitment today

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu has convened a high-level meeting regarding recruitment of headmasters and assistant teachers in schools on Monday. There are a number of vacancies in school level but there have been allegations of recruitment being stalled due to litigation.



According to sources in the Education department, Principal Secretary of the department, president and Secretary of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission have been asked to be present at the meeting. Senior officials of West Bengal Higher Education Council are also likely to attend the meeting.

Interestingly, the meeting has been scheduled ahead of the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna which will be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court had recently sought a list of teachers' vacancies from the state Education department.

The Principal Secretary of the department had informed the court that 2325 headmasters' posts are lying vacant in the schools. The total number of vacancies of teachers barring primary teachers are 21,694.

The High Court has directed the department that there are no legal bindings in recruitment to these posts and the department should immediately complete the recruitment process.