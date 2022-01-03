Edu institutes closed, local trains to run with 50% capacity till 7pm

KOLKATA: Amid rising cases of Covid and its variant Omicron in the country, Bengal government on Sunday re-imposed Covid restrictions in the state, announcing the closure of all school, colleges and universities from Monday and allowing local trains to operate with only 50 per cent capacity till 7pm. Moreover, offices—including government, private and public undertakings—have been asked to operate with 50 per cent manpower. Night travel restrictions have been reintroduced as vehicles of all sorts will not be allowed to ply between 10pm and 5am, except for emergency purposes. Metro services will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity as per schedule.



Single-day Covid cases in Bengal jumped up to 6,153 on Sunday. Active Covid cases in the state jumped by 3,738 on the day and the total number of active cases as on Sunday stood at 17,038.

The restrictions were announced by Chief Secretary HK Diwedi at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. These restrictions shall remain valid up to January 15, after which they will be reviewed again. Duare Sarkar programme will start from February 1, depending on the situation. Besides, the Duare Ration initiative will continue unhindered.

All the passengers coming from other countries will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests on arrival at the airport.

All gyms, spas, beauty parlours, wellness centres and swimming pools shall remain closed. All entertainment parks, zoos and tourist places shall remain closed till further order.

All government offices and public undertakings shall function with 50 per cent attendance at a time and work from home shall be encouraged. Shopping malls and market complexes may function till 10pm with 50 per cent capacity. The Rabindra Sarobar shall remain closed from January 3, till further notice.

Chambers of commerce have been requested to sanitise the markets. Entry to the markets with masks has been made mandatory, said Diwedi.

Restaurants and bars will function till 10pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and theatre halls shall be allowed with 50 per cent sitting capacity at a time while meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is lower.

Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage related ceremonies while not more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites.

The Chief Secretary said the management of industries, factories, mills, tea gardens and other establishments should ensure strict compliance of Covid norms, including wearing of masks, regular sanitisation of work places and only double vaccinated workers should be allowed to enter the work sites.

All state-run and private hospitals are advised to review the arrangement and facilities for treatment of Covid patients in the hospitals so that timely and proper treatment can be given to those needing hospitalisation.

Diwedi said people with Covid positive results but who are symptomatic are advised to go for home isolation and monitor their health. Staff of SSKM hospital will get in touch with them everyday and enquire about their health. However, those Covid patients with co-morbidity have been asked to get admitted to hospitals.

He urged the employers, management bodies, owners and supervisors to ensure regular sanitisation of work places, vaccination of employees and follow Covid protocols strictly. Home delivery of food and other essential products will be allowed as per usual operational hours. He said people should wear masks and sanitize their hands and follow the Covid restrictions strictly. He said people should not panic as there are adequate beds in the hospitals. The state government will set up safe home facilities at Haj House, Gitanjali stadium and another on Park Circus connector.