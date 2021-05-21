Edu dept seeks info on teachers yet to get jab

KOLKATA: The state Education department has sought the list of teachers and para teachers who have not yet been vaccinated from the District Inspector (DI) of Schools. The state government plans to kick off the vaccination of teachers soon.



Sources in the department said though most of the teachers above 45 years of age have been inoculated, teachers below the age of 45 years have hardly got the jab.

Most of the schools have forwarded the list in this regard to their respective DIs by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education department has also sought a list of teachers of universities and colleges across the state who have not yet received the jab. Some of the universities are also trying to make arrangements to inoculate teachers and non teaching staff in their respective institutions.