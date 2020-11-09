Edu dept fast-tracks process to fill up vacant posts of 100 college principals

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is taking measures to speed up the process of filling up the vacant posts for the principals across the state.



The WBCSC is framing guidelines as per Covid protocols so that it can kick off the interview process.

The Commission wants to complete the interview process by the first week of January.'

The post of principal in at least 100 colleges across the state has been lying vacant for nearly a year. Senior teachers are being deputed to carry out the principal's job which is posing problems in proper administrative functioning of the colleges. The process of recruiting principals was initiated in November 2019 but the Corona pandemic situation has been a deterrent in this regard. The interview process got stalled due to the COVID situation.

"We had plans to conduct interview for filling up the vacant posts of principal in colleges across the state in April. But the process was stalled due to imposition of lockdown. Situations are changing now and the process of starting classes in colleges and universities have been initiated. So we have also started working out a plan on how we can start the interview process," said a senior official of WBCSC.

The 100 odd colleges which have vacancies are affiliated to 12 universities. Presently, there are around 520 colleges in the state

"We have already started the process of identifying the exact vacancies. All colleges have been asked to submit the status of the principal's post as the vacancy list available to us is based on reports last year. We always keep a record of the vacancies so that all things are streamlined," added the official.

In the last three notifications for principals' recruitment the WBCSC has filled up 270 posts in different colleges.