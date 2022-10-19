Edu board urges TET candidates to end stir, says they may reappear for test

KOLKATA: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Gautam Pal on Tuesday called the demands made by the protesting TET 2014 graduate 'illegal' and stated that they should 'withdraw' the protest and take part in the recruitment process.



Paul requested the agitators to withdraw their sit-in, stating that the board is sympathetic to their plight, but cannot recruit anyone who did not find a place in the final list or panel or if the panel has expired.

"We would be adopting a fair and transparent policy. Those having qualified the TET in the past 10 years or so are eligible to participate in the future recruitment process," he said

at a press meet.

"The board will request everyone not to do anything to disrupt a fair TET recruitment process or go against the interest of other teaching job aspirants. Nothing should be done in political interest," Paul added.

The aspirants claim to have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 and had sat for the interview twice but did not receive the appointment letter. Since Monday, they have been conducting a sit-in protest outside the main gate of WBBPE office in Karunamoyee.

The agitators demand to be given appointment letters without participating in the upcoming TET examination.

On Tuesday, the primary education board president Pal met four representatives from the protesting group.

They informed him about their demands.

After the meeting, Paul said: "16,101 trained people had passed the TET. The agitators were interviewed twice and were not included in the panel. If they are to be appointed, the law of 2016 will be violated. The board will not break the rules."

He added: "TET passers of 2012, 2014 and 2017 can also apply for the new recruitment."

The agitators claimed that many job seekers of 2012 and 2014 are now over 40 years of age, hence the age limit for application has passed.

The agitators demanded Pal to increase the age limit but he said that the board could do nothing in

this regard.