Edu Board to get new chairman

KOLKATA: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Chairman Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay was removed from his post on Thursday.



Ramanuj Ganguly, a professor with Barasat State University in North 24 Parganas will become the new Chairman. Gangopadhyay's name cropped up in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Gangopadhyay's terms have not been extended. Gangopadhyay, as the WBBSE Chairman, was a member of the advisory committee of SSC. He is among the five persons against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team had filed FIRs. He was questioned by the CBI earlier. On June 16, a six-member CBI team went to Gangopadhyay's residence and questioned him.