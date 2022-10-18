Edu Board notifies syllabus of TET to be held on Dec 11

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Monday notified the syllabus of the primary TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) which will be held on December 11.



The candidates will have to answer 150 multiple-choice questions in 150 minutes and there will be no negative marking.

The subjects related to which the multiple choice questions will be set have been stated in the notification by the Board.

"All details have been furnished on the Board's website as we want to conduct the entire proceedings with cent per cent transparency," a senior Board official said.

Meanwhile, Education (WBBPE) has called all the private primary training centres for a meeting on Tuesday to bring these centres under rules and regulations.

According to sources, the Board has come across irregularities in the functioning of some of these centres.

Two to three representatives from all 656 private primary training centres will attend the meeting on Tuesday.

"We want to ensure that these centres develop proper infrastructure and functions in strict adherence to regulations of the Board," a senior WBBPE official said, while speaking on the issue.