Edu board moves HC over single bench order to dismiss chairman

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday moved the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging the Single Bench order about the dismissal of Manik Bhattacharya from the post of the Chairman of the board.



The Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar has allowed the WBBPE to file the case.

The board said that the sudden dismissal of Bhattacharya from the post of Chairman will affect the administrative works of the board.

Earlier on the day the Calcutta High Court rejected Bhattacharya's plea for an emergency hearing to avoid Tuesday's appearance before the Single Bench of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Bhattacharya appeared before the Single Bench on Tuesday and faced questioning.

The Single Bench has directed Bhattacharya to file an affidavit within July 5 declaring the assets of the family.

Justice Gangopadhyay asked Bhattacharya several questions regarding the recruitment of primary TET.

Incidentally, the Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Monday ordered the dismissal of Manik Bhattacharya from the post of the chairman of the WBBPE over the alleged irregularities in primary TET recruitment.

Justice Gangopadhyay had also ordered Bhattacharya to appear before the court before 2 pm on Tuesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Monday also ordered that the board secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi will act as an interim president.

Justice Gangopadhyay also said that the documents which have been submitted to the court by the board will be sent to the Central Forensic lab for examination.

It may be mentioned here that the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on June 13 ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the WBBPE in 2014.

The bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay dismissed the employment of 269 candidates for the post of primary teachers. The court observed that these 269 candidates secured jobs after failing to qualify in the written examination. The WBBPE later told the Calcutta High Court that one mark was given to a total 273 candidates instead of 269.