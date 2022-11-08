Edu board issues notice allowing 268 'dismissed' teachers to rejoin

kolkata: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Monday released a notification stating that 268 candidates, who were dismissed following an order of Calcutta High Court from their jobs, can rejoin work in their respective schools.



The communication in this regard has been sent to all chairmen of primary councils across the state.

The Calcutta High Court on June 13 had ordered a CBI probe into the 2014 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and ordered dismissal of 269 people, who were recruited.

The court also placed a ban on their entry into the school and suspended their salaries.

The Primary Board had issued an order disallowing

these candidates from attending their respective schools.

However, the Board moved the Supreme Court. The apex court had stayed the matter.

"We have consulted our lawyers and have informed the apex court before coming out with the notification. 268 candidates (barring one) can join school and will continue to do so. The Board will act as per directive of the Supreme Court in this matter," a senior official of WBBPE said.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal said that the marks secured by the TET candidates of 2014 and 2017 would be soon notified on the Board's website.

The Calcutta High Court directed the Board to do the needful in this regard. In case of 2017 and 2014, the number of TET candidates whose marks will be uploaded by the Board is 9896 and 1,25000 respectively. "The intimation of the marks secured by the candidates will help them during the interview process,"Pal said.

The Board has already published notification for holding TET examination 2022 on December 11 for filling up

11000 vacancies.