Edu Board approaches Division Bench against order on appointment

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on appointment to 3,929 vacancies.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the appointments to the 3, 929 vacancies by September 26. The WBBPE was supposed to submit a detailed report to the court on November 11.The primary education board had challenged the order by filing a case in the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. The board had organised two recruitment processes in the view of Primary TET 2014. They had appointed 42,000 teachers in 2016 and 16,500 teachers in 2020. However, the aspirants claimed that there existed 3,929 vacant posts in different districts.

They had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court demanding these vacancies to be filled before the TET 2022, which is going to be held on December 11. A meeting had taken place between the primary education board and aspirants.

Thereafter around 4,000 vacancies were reportedly found and Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the candidates should be appointed on the basis of merit and qualifications.