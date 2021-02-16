ED to seal Rose Valley assets after 10 days

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice to the occupants of the flats and office premises owned by the Rose Valley to vacate the premises within ten days. After ten days, the flats and offices will be sealed by the ED.



Though ED had attached several properties in connection with the Rose Valley financial scam, several flats and offices owned by the group were left untouched. Based on an instruction from the ED headquarters in Delhi, the notice was sent. Earlier, Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley chief Goutam Kundu was arrested on January 15 from her Kolkata residence.