ED team visits Visva Bharati

Kolkata: A three-member team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday visited Visva-Bharati University in connection with the probe



into the source of money that was spent to mobilise the mob that pulled down the boundary wall being constructed at the Poush Mela ground of Visva Bharati.

It was on August 17 when the boundary wall was pulled down by the mob and

the incident led to tension in the area.

Sources said that the ED officers met the university authorities as they went to collect some documents needed for the probe. But they did not have any meeting either with the officers at the local police station or the superintendent of police Shyam Singh.

The ED officers would once again visit the place if needed and would hold talks with concerned authorities.

After speaking to the Visva Bharati authorities, the ED officials returned to Kolkata.