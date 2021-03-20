ED summons ministers, top bureaucrats in multiple cases

Kolkata: Just a week ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned a few bureaucrats in connection with multiple cases in the upcoming week.



The ED sent notices to Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Gautam Sanyal and Additional Chief Secretary of Animal Resources Development department B P Gopalika in connection with the probe of Metro Dairy case. Earlier, a notice was sent to state Home Secretary H K Dwivedi by the ED in this connection.

The ED is conducting a probe in connection with transfer of shares from Metro Dairy, a public-private partnership project in 1996, to a private company. Sources said the state government had approved the sale of 47 per cent of Metro Dairy to the private firm at around Rs 84.5 crore.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had raised her voice against such notice to government officers at the time of elections. "All these are sheer harassment to government officers when they are busy at the time of election," she said.

On the other hand, the ED has summoned state Security Advisor and former Director General Surajit Kar Purkayastha and another retired IPS officer Rajat Majumdar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The central agency also summoned former Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmed Hasan Imran.

According to sources, the ED officials got hold of a video footage where Purkayastha was seen present at a programme hosted by the Saradha Group. The investigating officials want to know why was he there.

He has been asked to appear at the ED office in Salt Lake CGO Complex on March 25.

On Friday, Madan Mitra, Trinamool Congress candidate from Kamarhati Assembly constituency, appeared before the ED officials. Later he said the ED officers have asked for some documents that he submitted.

Also, Mitra had requested the investigating officials to consider before sending summons during the Assembly elections as he is busy with campaigning.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Jorasanko Vivek Gupta also went to the ED office on Friday but he has been asked to come on April 8 as the officers were busy with Mitra.

Apart from the investigation of Saradha chit fund scam, the ED has also summoned IPS officer Laxmi Narayan Meena who is the former Commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate and IAS officer Arun Prasad who was the District Magistrate (DM) of Bankura in

connection with the coal smuggling case. Prasad has been asked to appear at the ED office on March 24 whereas Meena has been asked to appear before the investigating officers on March 25.

Meanwhile, in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the ED has started the procedure to attach assets of Binay Mishra and his brother Bikash Mishra.