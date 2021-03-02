ED summons Kunal Ghosh





Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Saradha financial scam case. Ghosh on Monday stated that a few days ago he has received the summon and will appear before the ED officers on Tuesday morning as it was mentioned in it. Ghosh has been asked to submit a few documents. He said, "I will definitely cooperate with the investigation as I had been doing in the past."



