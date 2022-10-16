ED summons Anubrata's daughter to Delhi

Kolkata: ED on Saturday summoned daughter of Anubrata Mondal, Sukanya Mondal to Delhi on October 27, seeking information with regards to assets under her name.

The CBI had sent a notice to Sukanya Mondal seeking documents related to an organisation that belongs to her. The investigating agency was trying to go through the income-expenditure of the organisation ANM AgroChem Private Limited.

They had also sought property details from Sukanya in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam. She was asked to submit all the documents related to the company where she holds the post of director besides the rice mills in Bolpur where she had ownership.

Earlier, CBI had also sought income tax returns details of Sukanya. It has been reported that CBI also wanted to interrogate her on the abnormal growth in the income of her company.