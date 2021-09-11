Ed summons Abhishek on Sept 21

Kolkata: The allegations that the BJP was using Central agencies to harass political leaders from Opposition parties once again came true with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) urging Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to see the officials in New Delhi again on September 21.



This comes when Banerjee has clearly stated that he would extend all cooperation to the investigating agencies and already send copies of all the documents that the ED officers had asked for.

This is the third time when he has been asked to see the officials of the investigating agency in such a short span of time.

ED had earlier grilled him for about 9 hours on September 6 and again asked him to fly to Delhi within a few hours.

He had stated his inability to appear before the officials in New Delhi within such a short notice.

He has been again asked to visit the ED's office in New Delhi on September 21.

Earlier, Abhishek had said his party would not succumb to any pressure exerted by the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary had stated that he had answered all the queries raised by the ED officials.

After stepping out of the ED office post nine hour-long interrogation, Abhishek even said he would not bow down before BJP or sell his

spine.

Abhishek and his wife Rujira were asked to report to the ED office in New Delhi. Rujira had informed the ED officials that in view of the pandemic it would not be possible for her to go to Delhi as she has two children.

However, she will cooperate with the ED if its officials come and interrogate her in

Kolkata.